Vipers back in winner’s circle

The much needed win also ended Vipers six games losing streak since round 6.

It was a long time between drinks for the pride of the nation’s capital Port Moresby Vipers since recording their last win back in round 6 against Sepik Pride in Wewak.

The foundation club promised a lot at the start of the season boasting a good mix of youth and experience on their playing rooster apparently things have not worked out for them over the last 6 rounds.

Sunday’s victory against Dabaris would also bring some joy to incoming coach, Enock Maki who took over the role from Joe Sipa a fortnight ago.

The clash got off to a tightly contest in the opening 20 minutes with no points scored by either side until Dabaris conceded a penalty within easy kicking range for Nicky Hasu to convert the two pointer on the 23rd minute.

After coping some punishing defense inside Dabaris red zone, Vipers persistence in keeping Dabaris in the pressure cooker finally payed off when Gilmo Paul set up Vipers winger, Edene Gebbie to track on the right edge for an 8-0 lead.

Dabaris were able to fight their way back into the contest 10 minutes from halftime using slick ball skills, setting up left winger and debutant, Mosses Veata to score for an 8-4 score line until half time.

Second half Vipers would open the scoring again this time through Hasu created his own luck with a big dummy play that left the Dabaris defense in his wake, before offloading to big Stanton Albert to score for the 14-4 lead.

From another Dabaris misfortune inside their own half Vipers inside centre Leon Undupia picking up a stray ball before offloading to man of the match,Vipers No-6 Joel Gena to trouble the scoreboard again 18-4.

After being on the back foot for majority of the game, Dabaris showed glimpses of what a dangerous side they can be on their day. Unfortunately they shot themselves in the foot, coughing up a lot of their possessions to the delight of the Vipers.

With six minutes left Vipers broke lose again, this time Gena using his deadly footwork to push away for his second try that would put his team back into the winner’s circle 20-4.

Dabaris to their credit got one back in the dying minutes from a nice piece of work between five-eight Mathew Wauwe and fullback Junior Bobby to put the score at 12-24 Vipers in front at fulltime.

Vipers number 6, Joel Gena was voted Digicel Man of the Match.