Vipers academy in talks with UK super league club

While ongoing dialogue between both clubs continues, it is believed this would be the first time for a franchise club from the PNG domestic national rugby league competition to be linked to a UK club and establish an academy pathway for players coming through the recently launched NCD Schools Rugby League competition. The ambitious plan looks to offer young boys coming through this program scholarships to study and play in the UK.

Executive Office of the NCD Governor, Dr. Newton Albert who is also the board chairman of NCD Port Moresby Vipers was excited to announce the new partnership they have signed with Super League Club that will see the direct export of four development players from the Vipers Academy who have come through the NCD School Rugby League program.

He said players with the right attitude, right mindset and talent can be considered for this program. The program is fully funded in terms of education and other opportunities.

He said this year they will be sending two players from the NCDSRL program on scholarship which will be officially announced when the Hull Kingston Rover CEO and club representative arrive in Port Moresby in April for the formal launch which will coincide with the NCDC Port Moresby Viper 2024 season launch.

While officiating at the launch of the 2024 NCDSRL competition on Wednesday Dr.Newton Albert also reaffirmed the Governor's passion and vision to see the schools rugby league program aligned with the NCD Port Moresby Vipers Academy as the pathway to develop the young boys and girls.

Dr. Newton said with NCDC now taking over the NCD schools rugby league and linking it with the Vipers Academy program, it is also important to help improve the infrastructure so that this program can be rolled out successfully.