Vipers 5th Win

Having the home crowed to their advantage, Gurias dominated the match in the first half, leading with 12 points, while Vipers strolled behind with 10.

In the second half, Vipers slithered their way back into the lead, with a new game plan, to force their way through the Gurias heavy defence.

The visitors then repositioned themselves well, and eventually scored two tries.

Gurias responded, but it wasn’t enough to reach the Vipers, who were comfortably sitting on 22 points.

At fulltime, the Gurias were trailing with 14 points.

In Round 9, Vipers coach Joe Sipa has said that the team was preparing hard for the match against the Gurias, knowing their opponents would be playing on home ground; he had said they would be spending more time working on their defence and attacking skills.

“It’s not just about winning, winning comes in to place when there is training provided. We won the last four matches because we have planning and preparations in place and training was one of them,” said Sipa.

The win against the Gurias sis Vipers’ fifth consecutive win since round 6 of the Digicel Cup 2021.

Next weekend’s matches will be the final round for season proper, before the top six teams will head into the finals rounds.