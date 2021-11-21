Village Cricket Ends On High Note

The 8-team tournament was first of its kind and intended to provide an opportunity for young cricketers to challenge current and former PNG Barramundis.

As anticipated it was an showdown with excitement and high class of domestic cricket over two days Saturday and Sunday, November 20-21) as the teams converged at the Amini cricket park to showcase their skills, talents and experience.

Cricket PNG General Manager, Tony Naidu said this was an opportunity for rising cricketers mostly U19 Garamuts playing alongside or against current and former PNG Barras players.

“This will provide them invaluable experience and confidence playing at such a higher level of the competition apart from major cash incentives,” he said.

Naidu was ecstatic and proud of the positive vibes and attitude displayed by all the teams who treated the tournament as an international event, simply because of the involvement of PNG’s top cricketers.

The major cash prizes apart from trophies was a great incentive to lure and attract more interest and participation to see the game grow.

The local tournament also attracted a team from Popondetta and an expatriate team, Coasters Lions, a team comprising Sri Lankan players residing and working in Port Moresby. This was a real touch of international flavor to the tournament.

Lions captain, Chamin Mahendra said they fully supported the initiative in organizing such high level domestic cricket tournament, which gives them the opportunity to play against some of the country’s top cricketers.

He said although the team is mostly Sri Lankans, they have a number of local players adding a good mix to the team.