Veari Maha Shield Postponed

Cricket PNG said the frequent rainfall has led to extensive surface flooding at Amini Park.

“Having this match to kick off our season in 2022 does give us an exciting start to our new season,” added CPNG.

“This is an important fixture for Cricket PNG and we will be playing it with the same coaches and players in 2022.”

Hanuabada Selection XI: Raho Sam, Vani Vagi Morea, Sese Bau, Allen Joseph, Hila Vare, Simon Atai, John Boge Reva, Gaudi Toka, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Kabua Vagi, Sema Kamea. Coach John Ovia

World Selection XI: Assadollah Vala, Christopher Kilapat, Damien Ravu, Govea Airi, Hiri Hiri Patana, Ishara Silva, Kiplin Doriga, Malcolm Aporo, Norman Vanua, Raraga Gewa, Sakavai Gebai, Veari Kalai. Coach Jack Vare

“We will continue to have as a curtain raiser in 2022 the ‘Lewas Young Guns’ challenging the ‘Lewas Veterans’ T10 match.

“While this is disappointing for everyone, it doesn’t take away from what has been a historic year for Cricket PNG.

“While the weather is hampering our ability to play cricket, we are still busy preparing the Under 19 team for their tour of the West Indies for the Under 19 World Cup in January.”