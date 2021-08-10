Vare, Ruma star in T20 Bash

Both women have been in good touch and were again yesterday, untroubled by the Lewa Legends bowling attack.

In the morning game, the Cricket PNG Board XI were sent into bat by the Legends and opened with Naoani Vare and Baia John. They shared in an opening partnership of 64 before John was run out by Hannah Kalua for 34 of just 38 balls with three boundaries.

The wicket however, did not relieve the pressure on the Legends bowlers as Vare 59 not out and Tanya Ruma 31 not out, saw out the remaining overs to post a highly competitive 1/139.

The pressure chasing a large total was immediately evident as the Legends’ batting order collapsed with only Kari Loa making it to double figures, finishing 11 not out.

The Board XI bowlers all had miserly figures in the 107 run win and an innings punctuated with four ducks. Mairi Tom was the best with 3/2 off her two overs.

The afternoon game was a much tighter affair with the Lewas Legends batting first. They reversed their fortunes, putting together a solid 6/126.

Captain Kaia Arua elevated herself to partner Jimmy at the top of the order with the pair getting the Legends off to a great start, before Jimmy was dismissed for 34 and the score on 79.

Arua went on to make 43 off just 48 balls before being dismissed by Araa and Siaka added 14 before she was also claimed caught & bowled by Araa, who finished with 2/27.

The run chase was again led by Ruma and Vare, both looking very comfortable at the crease and batting well in partnership with each other. Vare making another 38 runs to add to her 59 not out in the morning game while this time, it was Ruma who carried her bat through to victory on 64 not out.

The Board XI won the game by 7 wickets, with Ruma deservedly having the honour of hitting the winning runs in the last over of the day.

The Board XI picked up both games thanks to their batting dynamos, the Legends bowling attack with some homework to do on these two (Ruma and Vare) before their next game on Friday.

The Isuzu Barras Bash continues today with two games.

All games are livestreamed and can be viewed at www.matchcentre.cricketpng.org.pg