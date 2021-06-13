Vanimo Revives Football

Formerly known as Vanimo Urban Football Association, the renamed Vanimo Football Association signifies oneness as they prepare to return to the football family.

After 17 years of struggle to get the attention of football hierarchy, the football delegates representing all the districts in Sandaun Province were glad to grace the presence of PNGFA president, John Kapi Natto.

The visit to Vanimo is part of PNGFA’s drive to bring football associations back into the football family. East Sepik was the first association undertaken by Kapi Natto and the PNGFA Member Association director, Stanley Khanna.

Khanna said the VFA did not want to play politics and went out of their way and organised all the districts in the province to come under one umbrella and form an association so they can be recognised by PNGFA.

“This initiative truly paved the way and made it easy for us at PNGFA to work with them,” he stated.

“Everyone is excited to work together and bring Vanimo back into the football family so they can take part in PNGFA’s sanctioned tournaments, like the national club championships in both men and women’s categories.”

The Sandaun Provincial Government has thrown its support behind football and thanked PNGFA for visiting the border town province, something that everyone involved in football in the province was always looking forward to.

They have appointed an interim committee to lead the pack, who will work in partnership with PNGFA towards gaining their provincial status before becoming a full PNGFA member.

The members of the interim committee are Willie Labong (president), Jacinta Dengan (vice president), secretary Trevor Anio and treasurer Clement Lepo.