Vanimo Joins Football Family

Vanimo Soccer Association in the sleepy border province of West Sepik have elected their new office bearers as part of compliance to become an associate member of national body, PNG Football Association.

PNGFA Member Association Service Manager Stanley Khanna said he was with Senior Vice President PNGFA (Momase) and Madang Soccer Association president Sigifred Beschel in Sandaun to witness the elections.

Vanimo will become the first football association to join the football family as an associate member if they fully met all the PNGFA’s compliances. Other eight members identified includes Wewak, Alotau, Kerema, Milne Bay, East New Britain, Kavieng and Popondetta.

Wewak Soccer Association was the first province for PNGFA to visit to help bring them back to PNGFA, however, they have yet to sorted out their differences.

Beschel explained the eligibility process of the election before the vote was taken.

He stressed that clubs who participate in 2019 competition in Vanimo Urban Soccer Association were qualified to participate while others who has just joined the association after the formation of interim committee will be abstained from taking part.

Out of the 16 clubs presented, only 10 clubs were eligible to participate.

The new executive of Vanimo Soccer Association are: Willie Labong (President), Jacinta Dagen (Vice President), Clement Leop (Treasurer), Ordinary Member Dickson Muliale and Women representative Freda Yaka.

Meanwhile, PNGFA Member Association Service Manager Stanley Khanna is pleased with Vanimo Soccer Association’s attitude for agreeing by taking lead in organizing themselves to meet the PNGFA’s compliance as stated in Article 11 (Admission,Suspension, - Item 1 and Item 2 ) and Article 13 (Admission - Item 1 and Item 2) of PNGFA Statute before they can be granted an associate membership.

He wants other centers to organize like Vanimo as there were instances were two or three groups want to take lead in running football, which PNG Football Association does not want to encourage.

Kapi Natto said: “It’s not about getting numbers but spreading football through breath and length of the country as part of his vision.

“PNGFA would like to see one provincial football association per province except for Lae, Port Moresby and Kimbe, which had two associations that was done under previous PNGFA regime.”

He said it is PNGFA’s vision is to see one association per center as PNGFA drives the message to reach the masses.