Valley Hunters Rugby Union Club rebuild

The Valley Hunters have had some better times in the past seasons but has struggle a little bit this year giver the departure of its handy players.

Head coach, Max Katal said he doesn’t blame anyone for it neither urging them to come back to club but it is what it is in football. Players want to experience different environment and it is perfectly fine for the club.

In its rebuild, the club is focusing on getting the team play the type of game they are capable – playing to the best of their abilities. One of the areas the coach has been focusing on is line speed of the forward pack.

The Valley Hunters club has a small but mobile forward pack compared to other clubs like; University Piggies, Harlequins and Brothers who have big forwards packs that set the platform for their teams.

When this big forwards do good job in the middle, it brings the Backs into game and that’s how they get tries and play really well on both sides of the ball.

While explaining the team’s preparation going into Round Six games against Nova and throughout the Pepsi Capital Rugby Union Competition, Coach Katal said his side has been told to move up the face of the opponents on the defensive line quick so that they put pressure on their opponents and shut down the play.

The Valley Hunters are relatively a new side this season in the Pepsi Capital Rugby Union. They are building the team with a number of young players coming up from their junior division.

The future looks promising for the young players coming up the ranks and it is a plus for the club.