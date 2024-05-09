Vala confident ahead of T20 World Cup

The reliable skipper, Vala told the media in Port Moresby that Barramundis have prepared well; and are confident they can do well.

"Our preparations have been going really well for the last couple of weeks with our coach Tatenda leading the way.

“It's been tough over the last two weeks specifically with our strength and conditioning and skills training; but it's been really good preparing the boys for this important tournament coming up.”

Providing updates about injuries, Vala said "There are very minor injuries, nothing serious, we are feeling good and ready for the World Cup. Hopefully all the work we've been doing with Tatenda will pay off."

He added players are focused, especially those that competed at the last world meet during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The energy has also been great within the team. For some of the boys who went to the last T20 World Cup, it's a different feeling now with a lot of training because the last time was during COVID-19, and the preparation wasn't as good as what we're going through now. I am looking forward to this event because I know we are going to do well," said Vala.

The 15-men team include; Assadollah Vala (captain), Charles Amini (vice-captain), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bao, Tony.

The team departs Port Moresby on May 15, and will go into a preparation camp for nine days in Saint Kitts, before moving to Trinidad for two official warm-up matches.

They play their first-round match on June 2 against former world champions the West Indies before facing Uganda, Afghanistan and New Zealand in pool play.