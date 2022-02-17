Va'a Athletes Undergo Screening, Testing

Director for PNG High Performance, Cornelius Papau said it was great to see many athletes come in for the screening.

“We are happy to see that athletes having been very diligent in attending their screening and testing programs here at the High Performance. I’d like to thank all national federations for cooperating with High Performance Sport,” he said.

He added that screening and testing would continue this week for the remaining sporting codes.

The athletes went through strength and conditioning, testing and screening. Others did checks on their fitness levels and physical strength.

Papau said: “It’s important that we make sure all our athletes are injury free before they attend their respective tournaments. We make sure that we provide the right type of training they require and see how best we can train and prepare them based on their performance and the type of sport they play.”

PNG will be represented by both the men’s and women’s teams in Va’a.