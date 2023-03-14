Utilising football for change

Governor Ramsy Pariwa, raised this during the PNGFA Congress held in Madang recently.

Pariwa, who is a keen soccer follower said the Madang people are passionate football lovers and the discipline instilled through the sport can change mindsets.



“PNGFA and Madang Provincial Government must seek a workable solution to work in partnership in resolving social issues, breakdown in law and order, gender-based violence plus many more,” said Pariwa.

He believes that PNGFA can also work in partnership in service delivery through Integral Human Development.

Pariwa said football can be used as a tool to amicably resolve the everyday law and order problems in town and rural communities.

“I have pledged 100 per cent at the political arena to see PNGFA grow moving forward.”

PNGFA president, John Kapi Natto said PNGFA and the Madang Provincial Government can work together to change life and unite the people through football.

He is looking forward to work with Madang Soccer Association as an affiliated member and the Madang Provincial Government.