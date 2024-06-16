US makes T20 World Cup history

Rain meant the match at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, was abandoned without a ball bowled, allowing the Americans to progress to the Super Eight stage.

They also automatically qualified for the 2026 Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The US qualified for this T20 World Cup only as a co-host with West Indies, but it has used its home advantage to make a stunning first impression. While the Americans progressed alongside unbeaten India from Group A, former champion Pakistan and winless Ireland were eliminated from Super Eight contention.

The 17th-ranked US joined West Indies, India, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan in the Super Eight, with two more teams yet to qualify.

The Super Eight stage is split into two groups, with each team guaranteed three matches to try and reach the semifinals.