US-based athletes set for weekend

The Cloud County team, including Leonie Beu, Isila Apkup, Ephraim Lerkin, Shadrick Tansi and Emmanuel Wanga, head to the city of Arkansas, Kansas, for the Junior College Regional Outdoor Championships.

This will be their last competition before the nationals in Levelland, Texas, on May 12 to 14.

Lerkin is still nursing a sore ankle after hitting a hurdle in training last week and a decision will be made on Saturday. Otherwise, the athletes are looking forward to their events this weekend.

Over in New Mexico, female jumper Annie Topal has had a low key year so far, and after jumping an excellent 12.87m in her opening triple jump competition of the season, has not competed in this, her best event. She will do so however in the Rocky Mountain Conference Championships, which will be held at Colorado State University Pueblo this weekend.

Toea Wisil will be at Texas Tech in Lubbock, running in her first competition of the year.

Peniel Richard has a free weekend but will be participating in the triple and long jump next weekend representing West Texas A&M in the Lone Star Conference Championships, hosted by Angelo State in the city of San Angelo.

Richard has been in great form in the triple jump this season and will be hoping to improve on his seasons best of 7.18m in the long jump.

Meanwhile, Leroy Kamau had his first competition last weekend in Hillsboro Kansas, clocking 21.94 secs in the 200m which though not as fast as expected, is still the leading 200m time of the year so far for PNG.

(From left: Isila Apkup and Leonie Beu with their Cloud County Community College teammates after a recent competition)