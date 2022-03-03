US-Based Athletes Set To Compete

Roland Hure will compete in the long jump for South Western Community College (Iowa) whereas the Cloud County team will include Leonie Beu, Isila Apkup, Emmanuel Wanga, Shadrick Tansi, Jonathan Dende and Alphonse Igish.

The Cloud teams are on a high after winning the men's regional indoor team title last weekend for the fourth year running, and the women's title for the second year in succession.

Emmanuel Wanga and Leonie Beu have been the standout athletes this season, excelling in both 400m and 600m.

The scheduling of events at the Nationals makes it difficult for athletes to compete in multiple events and Wanga will focus on the 600m and the 4*400m. He won the regional 600m title last weekend, equaling his personal best and PNG indoor record time of 1min 19.87 secs.

He and Shadrick Tansi both ran outstanding legs in the 4x400m relay last weekend as the team, which also included Alphonse Igish, clocked a superb time of 3min 12.93 seconds.

Meanwhile, Beu will run the 200m and 400m and hopes to improve on her indoor bests of 24.65 secs and 56.28secs respectively.

Jonathan Dende did not run last weekend as he was recovering from a minor injury and he will be hoping to run under 49 seconds for the 400m and assist his team in what promises to be a very exciting 4*400m relay.

Over in West Texas, Peniel Richard is preparing for the NCAA Div 2 Championships, which will be held next week.

His West Texas A&M team dominated the Lone Star Conference Championships last weekend with Ghanaian sensation, Benjamin Azamati, continuing to rewrite the record books.

Richard has been slightly below his best this season in his favourite event of triple jump and will be hoping to improve on his season’s best of 15.15m.