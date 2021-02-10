Upward swing for Lae softball

Week 2 ended on a high with the president noting positive progress in the competition.

“We now only have three games left before the big dance on the 27th of February,” stated Lindsay Pulu.

“It is still an open race to see which two teams finish off in first and second place, earning the right to stake claim to the inaugural Digicel LSA President’s Trophy.

“The women’s competition is a three way race between traditional champs IS&T Manolos and Stormers but the ladies from Manus – Admiralty Marlins – are out to rewrite history and etch their name on the 2021 preseason trophy.”

Games to watch this weekend would be the 1.15pm game on Saturday, February 13th, between Peter “Pmax” Simon’s Tigers who go out to put the first dent in the newbies, Kikila Cats.

“In the women’s games, a must watch would be Sunday’s games between Manolos and Stormers, with the result having a bearing on the women’s top two placings,” stated Pulu.

“If there is a positive I can take out of the event so far would be an increase in team numbers. Even though there have been no show by a few clubs, there has been an increase in player participation in both genders.

“There is a number of new players in the men’s competition, and in the women’s competition, the readmission of the NGI women’s team playing their first game after five years out of the competition is an indicator that softball in Lae is slowly coming back.”

(Picture: Junior Fred Cook)