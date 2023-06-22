UPNG Students host Unity Games

The games were organized as part of their semester break festival with the theme of “Promoting Integral Human Development”. Several sports took place across the fields including athletics, soccer, Rugby League 9s, touch rugby (football), tennis, basketball, volleyball, to name a few.

Present on the day as well was the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC), who were invited to put up their booth and promote the upcoming Olympic Day on the 23rd of June.

The theme for the Olympic Day is “Let’s Move.”

PNGOC Programs Co-ordinator, Rutha Omenefa, said the theme for the Olympic Day is to inspire people to do at least 30 minutes of exercise per day in a bid to decrease lifestyle diseases, which is also the aim of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Rutha also mentioned the booth was also there to talk to students about the importance of exercise and the Olympic Values of respect, excellence and friendship.

Along with the PNGOC were the Hero Athlete representatives who are Team PNG representatives in their respective sports, who assisted students and ran exercises with them on the day.

The Unity Games started on the 19th of June and will end tomorrow on the 23rd of June.