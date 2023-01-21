Upgrade, maintain sporting facilities: Polye

Sports Minister, Don Polye highlighted in Parliament this week, stating that the existing world standard sport facilities like the Sir John Guise Stadium, Santos Stadium (National Football Stadium), National Sports Institute (Goroka) and the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, do position PNG as a sporting nation.

“I am grateful that we do have such asset and very careful as to PNG not losing them. Losing of these international facilities will result only as a result of negligence to do maintenance and renovations,” Minister Polye said.

Stating that the PNG Sports Foundation has the obligation to care for these facilities under the government’s financial plans for Sports.

“As we desire to build new big capital projects, I will remind the Marape-Rosso Government that sustaining maintenance of the existing assets must be priority number one, let alone for Sports,” Minister Polye added.

Meantime, he said the government will partner with all provincial governments as well as the local level government to establish and maintain decent sports facilities, at least to preserve a sports field is the first step.

Through the Government’s Sports Policy intervention will;