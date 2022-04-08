Update On US-Based Athletes

His top performance has moved him from thirteenth place to eighth on the PNG All Time Best performance list for the 400m. Only Nelson Stone, Subul Babo, Baobo Neuendorf, Geoffrey Bai, Clement Abai, Takale Tuna and Daniel Baul have recorded faster times.

Competing in the same heat, Jonathan Dende posted an excellent 48.75 seconds just outside his personal best of 48.74 run at the PNG Air Grand Prix in Port Moresby last year.

Fellow Morobean athlete Leonie Beu is also in great form, clocking 56.09 seconds in the 400m.

Meanwhile, Roland Hure is edging towards his long jump personal best of 7.21m that won him gold in the last Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu, with a 7.14m effort in his sixth and final jump last weekend at the University of South Dakota, Greenfield.

Sprinter Monica Korowi is also improving her times in the 100m and 200m, though both her 100m times of 12.22(+3.9) and 12.39 (+2.2) were wind assisted.

Annie Topal and Ephraim Lerkin are both expected to return to action this weekend after recovering from injuries.