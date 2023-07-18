UOG prepares for VC Cup showdown

Defending champions, the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) Pythons, will be defending their title this year, after winning the cup in a fiery grand final match against the University of Technology (Unitech) Spartans in Port Moresby, in 2021.

UPNG has assembled three teams; two from the main campus including defending champions, the UPNG Pythons. The Third UPNG Team is Medfac from the School of Medicine, Taurama campus.

Pythons Coach Nathan Woti said the team is quite relaxed and focused. They aim to win the first match to set the tone for the remainder of the tournament.

IBS University and Western Pacific University will be competing for the first time in the competition.

While it will be a welcome tournament for the newbies, Unitech is aiming to make the finals again, having lined up four teams in the tourney.

Divine Word University has also assembled a strong side for the title, with Pacific Adventist University looking to have a crack at the title also.

Aside from sports, the event aims to foster better working relationships between universities today, and into the future.

The VC Cup Tournament kicks off on tomorrow, July 19th at National Sport Institute.