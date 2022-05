United go back to back in the Fast5 Series and 1 step closer to the major prize.

The 3rd and 4th placing was a cliff hanger with Antelopes coming from behind to defeat the flying Eagles 3-2.

The newly introduced Fast5ive challenge is the shorter version of softball but faster and explosive and entertaining to watch.

The tournament continues for the next three Sundays, culminating in the grand final with a major cash prize set at K5,000.