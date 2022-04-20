United Brothers Are Easter Cup Champs

It was a thriller match on Sunday at the Bisini softball diamonds.

Both teams went through the preliminary playoffs undefeated after topping their respective pools culminated in the big Cup final in the afternoon.

United Brothers were presented the inaugural Cup and K2,000 cash prize while Rangers picked up the runners-up cash prize K500.

The Port Moresby Mens Softball Association Executives thanked all teams, players and management, supporters club as well as officials for making the Easter Cup Challenge Fastpitch Softball Tournament 2022 a success.

Port Moresby Softball will take the weekend off while the executives meet to finalize the next format for the coming months.