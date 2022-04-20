 

United Brothers Are Easter Cup Champs

BY: Terry Longbut
12:07, April 20, 2022
49 reads

United Brothers were declared inaugural Champions of the first ever Port Moresby Softball Easter Cup Challenge after defeating Pawa Rangers 5-3.

It was a thriller match on Sunday at the Bisini softball diamonds.

Both teams went through the preliminary playoffs undefeated after topping their respective pools culminated in the big Cup final in the afternoon.

United Brothers were presented the inaugural Cup and K2,000 cash prize while Rangers picked up the runners-up cash prize K500.

The Port Moresby Mens Softball Association Executives thanked all teams, players and management, supporters club as well as officials for making the Easter Cup Challenge Fastpitch Softball Tournament 2022 a success.

Port Moresby Softball will take the weekend off while the executives meet to finalize the next format for the coming months.

Tags: 
Port Moresby Softball Easter Cup Challenge
Easter Cup Challenge Fastpitch Softball Tournament 2022
Author: 
Terry Longbut
  • 49 reads