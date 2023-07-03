Uni Piggies edges out Nova

A determined Nova team under the helm of former Australian Wallaby Aiden Toua, put up a strong contest against courageous University Piggies to maintain their winning run but the Piggies pulled off an upset win with just two points difference.

With both sides enjoying equal possession of the ball throughout the match, the Piggies were more disciplined with the ball despite some errors. They remain composed to come off the field with the win.

Their win comes down to discipline and willingness to get the job done in both ends of the field in attack and defense.

This was reflected in their attitude to keep showing up for each other despite lack of ball control but stick to their game plan. The University Piggies had much work to do in ball control and polish up on structure of their set plays.

On the other hand, Nova captain, Manu Levi, accepted the defeat and pointed out the team’s work on its second drive in scrum and avoid diving out unnecessary penalty to the opposition. This has cost them the game.

Levi said giving out cheap penalties puts them under pressure. This also gives the opposition good field possession, which they capitalized and score.

“The team need to work on this and come back strong next weekend,” Levi stated

Siting second on the ladder with six wins, four loses and a draw, this defeat would mean change of standing on the points ladder. Because, Harlequins, Defense and University are also on six win each.

Nova could drop down a placing or two in the ladder.

Both teams have pledged to polish up on their weaknesses and run strong in the round 12 matches this weekend.