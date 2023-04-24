Ume Retains Boxing Title

The man from Kairuku, Central Province, defeated all three of his opponents. He took them out in the opening two rounds of the bout, with new fighting techniques.

Ume said he puts his new fighting techniques into practice in the national championship and it worked well for him.

The champion boxer normally goes head on head with a headbutt in the fighting. This technique exhausts him and causes bruising to his eyebrow.

With his new fighting techniques, Ume enters the ring, gives his best shots and is done with his opponent in the opening two bouts. He intends to use the techniques in international fights.

Ume represents Team NCD in the championships. He took out the championship title from his team mate Tom Boga who decided to switch to Pro Boxing.

He said he is looking forward for a strong challenge in the 47kg division in the next championship. He said if someone can put up a good fight against him for the title, he welcomes the challenge.

John Ume is now a lock for the bolter in the South Pacific Games at Solomon Islands in November, representing PNG.