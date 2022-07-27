Ume Joins Kaputin As Flag Bearer

The Papua New Guinean boxer joins another Olympian and Commonwealth Games representative, Rellie Kaputin as the female flag bearer to lead Team PNG out at the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 28, in accordance to the Games protocol.

The PNG Commonwealth Games Association President, Sir John Dawanincura made the announcement during the Welcome Kibung (meet-and-greet) hosted by the PNG community in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old from Mekeo in the Central Province was humbled by the news and encouraged the other members of Team PNG to continue to strive to give their very best at the Games.

“We are prepared, so let’s go out and do our best,” said the 2019 Pacific Games Gold Medallist.

Rellie echoed similar sentiments saying to her fellow athletes “to represent PNG in the red, black and gold colours with pride.”

Meanwhile, Team PNG’s boxers continue to put in the hard work at training and are progressing along smoothly leading into the Games.

“It’s been smooth progress so far. We go in for the draw entries on July 27 with the weigh-in to follow on Friday,” said Team Manager, Raphaela Kaore.