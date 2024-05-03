Ume impresses coach

He won the bout against his Australian opponent Henry Nable in the 63.5 kg weight division and is set for the Olympic Qualifier in Thailand.

The assistant coach of the PNG Boxing National Team, Peter Morrison who has long been involved in PNG Boxing, was present at the Kokoda Cup Boxing Challenge at the Lamana Boxing Club, Port Moresby.

The boxing challenge showcased some spirited fights from the national representative boxers and juniors against Australia counterparts, boxing New South Wales and Boxing Victoria.

Morrison is satisfied with the way John Ume fought and said, “He (Ume) had a very tough fight on Sunday (28 April) which is perfect for his Qualifying preparation. We addressed a few things he needs to work on for Thailand. So all in all, it was a positive experience.”

Morrison further explained that there are a few areas he should get right as he prepares for the big Olympic Qualifying bout and they are working closely with him leading up to the event.

“Just minor things around his fight he needs to get right – Plan and ring awareness; things every boxer needs to keep analyzing periodically.”

John Ume, who was due to travel to Australia for the North Queensland bout in Townsville set for this weekend, did not travel due to personal reasons, butt remains committed in the lead up preparations for the Olympics.

Ume was the lone boxer in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan and is confident for another outing at the world’s prestigious sporting event.