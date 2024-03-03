UME EYES LAST OLYMPIC QUALIFIER

The Tokyo Olympian has been hard at training and is in good nick for another crack at the Paris Olympics in July.

Ume’s most recent international bout was against Australian star boxer Harry Garside in the Solomon Islands in November last year where he fell short of making the semi-final.

He admitted he was against the best and was a good wake-up call for him. Spending some quality downtime with family over the past weeks has allowed Ume to recuperate, refocus and keep his eyes on the prize.

With his last qualifying event coming up in May ahead of the Paris Olympics, Ume is in shape physically, mentally and spiritually to make a big statement when he steps onto the ring against his Thailand opponent.

Ume was going to accompany fellow PNG boxer Allan Oaike to Sydney for next month’s annual “King Of the Ring” event, however, he decided to pull out for personal reasons. King of the Ring is the biggest event on the NSW Boxing Calendar scheduled from 7th to 10th of March 2024. Ume is also eyeing other lead-up events before Thailand.