U21 netball team off to Gold Coast for training

Overseen by esteemed coaches Richanda Kassman and Kelly Hynes from abroad, alongside local talents Oti Lasagavibau and Renagi Dringo, this camp promises rigorous preparation for the young athletes.

Head Coach Oti Lasagavibau expressed gratitude for the unwavering dedication exhibited by the team, which has seen rigorous training under her leadership and Assistant Coach Renagi Dringo for over 10 months.

Netball PNG Chairperson, Ulato Avei, extended sincere appreciation to Netball Australia for their invaluable support, made possible through the PacificAusSports Program. Avei also conveyed gratitude to Air Niugini for co-sponsoring the trip, highlighting the collaborative partnership between Netball PNG and Air Niugini.

This initiative underscores the significance of international cooperation and support in fostering sporting excellence, as the PNG U21 squad gears up for the challenges ahead.