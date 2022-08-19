 

U19 Men’s Soccer Selection Continues

12:47, August 19, 2022
The selection of the U19 men’s soccer team continued in Port Moresby yesterday for the New Guinea Islands and Southern region players.

The coaching team, headed by Anthony Pakakota and Troy Gunemba, are going through an immense task of selecting a competitive side to take part in the OFC U19 Championships in Tahiti in September.

Pakakota is happy with the first selection trials held in Lae where players from Mt Hagen, Wewak, Madang, Lahi and Lae Football Association took part.

Despite limited time, both coaches are happy and are confident of putting together a competitive side.

The team will play some friendly matches in Brisbane, Australia, and hopefully, challenge New Zealand youth team before heading to Tahiti for the tournament.

