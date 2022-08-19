U19 Men’s Soccer Selection Continues

The coaching team, headed by Anthony Pakakota and Troy Gunemba, are going through an immense task of selecting a competitive side to take part in the OFC U19 Championships in Tahiti in September.

Pakakota is happy with the first selection trials held in Lae where players from Mt Hagen, Wewak, Madang, Lahi and Lae Football Association took part.

Despite limited time, both coaches are happy and are confident of putting together a competitive side.

The team will play some friendly matches in Brisbane, Australia, and hopefully, challenge New Zealand youth team before heading to Tahiti for the tournament.