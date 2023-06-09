Two-Way Battle for OFC Title

One of these two teams will walk away with the title after final matches this Saturday to wrap up the tournament.

AS Academy remains undefeated throughout the competition registering three wins after coming off the bye in round one. This puts them in the box seat to snatch the first Women’s OFC title.

Their recent 5 - 0 win against Kiwi Football Club of Fiji yesterday was a much more convincing victory they have had so far. It will boost their morale going into the final match on Saturday.

However, their performance did not put Hekari United off their game or affect them mentally as they edged out Kiwi FC of Samoa 5 goals to Nil in the game after.

With a final crack at the title tomorrow, Hekari United is banking its faith on Koloale FC to defeat the high flying New Caledonia Team. However, this is a big ask given the way the New Caledonia team is playing.

Hekari United is facing Labasa FC of Fiji, who are out to contest for the OCF Cup title.

Hekai Coach Erickson believes his team still has a chance to grab the title and expect the Solomon Islands’ team to put up a strong performance against New Caledonia.

Komeng was all praise for Captain Marie Kaipu for leading the team from the front foot. Marie has been performing really well and is expected to carry that form into the final match.

As the inaugural Women’s OFC wraps up tomorrow, Komeng is urging fans to come and show support to Hekari United on Saturday at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.