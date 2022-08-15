Tusbab Kumuls win Madang title

Led by the Wadunah brothers, Ricky and Jason in the midfield, the Kumuls were all over a luckless Nabasa.

Under the watchful eyes of Nigel Malagian, the Kumuls scored two goals in both halves of the match to end Nabasa’s hope for bragging rights.

In the men’s B_League, Kumuls were too strong for Malmal FC, winning 3-1.

In the women’s final, Tusbab Kumuls were unlucky, going down to Marlins FC 1-0.

In the Under 16 boys, Momase beat Madsema 1-0.

MSA president, Siegfried Beschel, thanked sponsors, players and the team management for making another season a success.

“Despite strict COVID-19 guidelines, MSA finished the season on a high note,” he stated.