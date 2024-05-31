Tuna to lead development athletes in Suva

Timothy is the son of former PNG Olympion Takale Tuna. He is leading a group of six development athletes from the National Sports Institute in Goroka, two of whom will be making their debut at the Fiji meet.

Joy Tieba and Damien Kote are set to make their debut. Alongside them are elite athletes Pais Wisil, Lot Samare, Alphonse Igish and sprint sensation Timothy Tuna.

Tuna will be competing in the 100m and 200m sprint events as he continues this the legacy of his father and former PNG 200m sprint king Takale Tuna.

Through his dad’s big influence young Tuna first stepped on the race tracks when he was 14 years of age competing in the U16 division to U18 in the Port Moresby athletics competition and tried to emulate what his dad did,before things started getting a little serious, and that’s where he found his love and passion for the sport.

Tuna joined the Athletics Development Program at National Sports Institute Goroka as part of his career development in athletics under late Samu Sasama and other coaches who have helped him to build his confidence and stamina and improve his running technics especially in the sprints events. Tuna left for Fiji this week with 13 other PNG athletes to compete in the Suva meet which starts on Tuesday next week 4th June,2024.

Tuna also shared his own experiences and challenges about athletics, setting goals and the hard work put in at training to run good times to make the team, which he’s done.

Tuna’s partner in crime and debutant Damien Kote for the javelin event is keeping his hopes high to make his mark at the Suva meet as he continues to live his dream of making the Olympics one day. But for now his target is to do well at the Oceania championships.