Tumbe, Vipers triumph in first round

The first match was between the Waghi Tumbe and Rabaul Gurias.

Going head to head, both teams created strong defense but Waghi Tumbe managed to set their mark in just under 5 minutes to score their first try.

Joe Frank brought the score to 6 points with a successful conversion.

Gurias, on the other hand, equalised the score when Sailas Kahuna pushed his way through to score his season’s first for the Gurias, bringing the points to 6 all.

Despite a tough match, Waghi Tumbe managed to lead in the first half with 12 points to Gurias’ 10.

In the second half, and still leading the match, Waghi Tumbe managed to cut through Gurias’ defense. Joe Frank squeezed through in less than 10 minutes of the second half before Saki Peter scored another try, bringing the score to 24 points with a conversion unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Rabaul Gurias, who trailed on 10 points, quickly regrouped and took quick action before Sailas Kahuna punched his way through the defense to bring the score to 16 points.

It wasn’t long before Ragi Junior added another four points to take the score to 20 points. Guarding their defense with strong attacks, Waghi Tumbe’s Saki Peter sliced his way in again bringing the score to 28 points. Few minutes before the full time, scoring his third try, Saki Peter once again nailed the coffin for the Tumbes, widening the margin with 32 points.

The second match of the long awaited 2021 season of the Digicel Cup saw Moni Plus Stop N Shop Vipers take on the Kimbe Cutters, with Vipers ending the game on a high with 16 points.