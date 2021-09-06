Tumbe’s First Grand Final Appearance

The Tumbe’s meet the Tigers after thumping PRK Mendi Muruks in yesterday's preliminary final 31-16 in front of a packed crowd at the National Football Stadium.

Skipper and wrecking baller runner Joe ‘the tank’ Frank was voted the Digicel man-of-the-match.

After all the disappointments of their demise in the 2019 preliminary against Wigmen it was back to the drawing board for the inexperienced Tumbe outfit under the leadership of skipper and former PNG Hunters centre, Joe Frank.

Made top six again in 2020 only to be bundled out in the first week of the semis by Gurias.

This year under rookie coach and former Hunters prop, Baundo Abba has brought in a new culture and mindset into the team built on strong discipline, good attitude hard work, trust and respect.

Since Round four, Tumbe have recorded eight consecutive wins among them were Gurias, Vipers and Wigmen, the longest winning streak in their short history, which provided the platform for the run into the finals.

The team is balanced and features a number of exciting rising stars in the likes of fullback Jessie Mathew, centre Valentine Wamdi, Saki Peter and Paul Koi alongside the experienced hands in Frank, Supa Kokote, David Joseph and Tiger Emere.

Last Sunday’s historic win is dedicated to the people of Jiwaka for their faith, trust and support in the team. The win was an emotional moment for the coach and the entire team including the people of Jiwaka.