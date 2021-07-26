Tuivasa-Sheck shock: RTS ending Warriors career early

Tuivasa-Sheck has played his last game for the club – a 14-minute stint that was ended due to a head knock against Penrith two weeks ago – as he rushes home to beat the closure of the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The Warriors skipper was already rugby union-bound at the end of 2021, having been granted a release by the Warriors to take up a deal with the Auckland Blues and target an All Blacks berth.

His exit has now been fast-tracked by the New Zealand government's decision to pause travel across the ditch for at least the next eight weeks, with the Warriors unsure when their players will be able to return home.

Given Tuivasa-Sheck is due to start his rugby union career in November and coach Nathan Brown conceded the finals are a long shot with six games to go in the regular season, the club agreed to an early release from the final three months of his contract.

Tuivasa-Sheck has been widely credited as the glue that has held the Warriors squad together throughout the pandemic and multiple relocations, with his announcement to teammates on Monday an emotional one.

"It was tough holding it all back," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I'm pretty sure they were quite disappointed and I although they're supportive that I get to chase a new challenge and dream of mine, it was tough to hold back the tears.

"It was a really tough decision. I was trying to get my family back over here to Australia to be locked down here for eight weeks [to finish the season].

"But unfortunately I wasn't too sure when we were going to return home and that's when it became an issue.

"It's a sad way to end my time at the club, especially when my last game was with concussion and not being able to play in front of all our fans back at Mt Smart.

"It is a sad way to [end] but I'm just grateful to have the club supporting me along the way."

Tuviasa-Sheck will fly home on Thursday and miss the chance of a farewell send-off in Friday's clash with the Wests Tigers at Suncorp Stadium.

His departure frees up a roster spot before the August 2 mid-season transfer deadline, while the final three months of his estimated $1 million deal will amount to around $250,000 of added salary cap room for the Warriors.

CEO Cameron George said no other players or staff from the Warriors contingent on the Gold Coast had expressed a desire to go home at this point.

Tuivasa-Sheck's influence since arriving at the club in 2016 and playing 111 games cannot be overstated, especially throughout a nomadic existence over the past two seasons.

"I'm so proud of Cam, our board and our leaders of the club to survive everything that's been thrown our way," he said.

"We've been tossed a lot of things. We're still here today, we're still here playing footy and trying our best."

Tuivasa-Sheck leaves the No.1 jersey in good hands having helped groom budding superstar Reece Walsh this season, while Tohu Harris shapes as his logical captaincy successor.

George described the call to release Tuivasa-Sheck as "one of the toughest" he has made in four years at the club.

"He was there when I first stepped in and he's been there all the way since.

"And to do what we've done together over the last couple of years, it demonstrates the solidarity and the relationships we have.

"Every time I've picked up the phone to this bloke he's been there and vice versa.

"For me it's an emotional one. One that was easy to make because it's about Roger and his family and it was for the right reasons.

"It's without doubt one of the toughest calls and conversations I've had to have."

Tuivasa-Sheck became the first Warrior to win the coveted Dally M Medal in 2018 and he was awarded with the top international player’s award – the Golden Boot – in 2019.