Tsiamalili joins pioneer Origin honor

The trophy honored the pioneers of the Interstate Rugby League, who were soldiers playing league on the island of Bougainville just after the Second World War (WWII).

According to the NRL Historian David Middleton, one of the earliest state of origin matches between New South Wales and Queensland was played in Torokina, Autonomous Regional of Bougainville and it was a two match series – Queensland won both.

Middleton said, “There were two games played in September of 1945 on the island of Bougainville. Based on where players were born - New South Wales or Queensland.

“So sport's greatest rivalry was born in Bougainville in Papua New Guinea, which has got great significance for where the game of rugby league is now and the relationship with Papua New Guinea.”

The 1945 trophy was in the museum in Brisbane; and was brought to Melbourne ahead of Origin II match in honoring the pioneers of the concept.

The regional member for Bougainville Tsiamalili Jr took part in the program given that the reported initial interstate matches were played in his region.

The Rugby League historian further explained one brave soldier came up with the idea of interstate series of matches and the idea translated.

“Someone came up with the idea, and it may well have been a bloke by the name of Warrant Officer Ron Connor who went to his superior officer and said we would like to play an interstate game based on where our players were born.

“And fortunately his superior officer was a rugby league man from Charters Towers (QLD) Major H.A. Titley who agreed to the concept and the games went ahead,” said Middleton.

Middleton added that not only did the soldiers enjoyed the game; New Guineans that helped in the war also enjoyed it.

Middleton believed this match was played more than three decades before recognized origin match was played in Lang Park in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Tsiamalili was also seen lifting the 1945 Interstate cup enjoying the remarkable history that surface just in the eve of Second Origin match of 2024.