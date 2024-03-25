Tsaka re-elected as PNGRFL chair

He received 32 votes while his opposing candidate Tony Sipa received 13 votes.

The voting took place at the PNGRFL Annual General Meeting at the Lae International Hotel on Saturday Match 23. AGM was attended by directors from the four confederates, NGI, Highlands, Northern and Southern.

Tsaka's reappointment as PNGRFL chairman is a testimony to his steadfast leadership and dedication to rugby league which has undoubtedly contributed to the growth and success of the PNGRFL during his tenure.

His vision, passion, and unwavering commitment to the sport has inspired many the rugby league community at large.

Under Tsaka's leadership, the PNGRFL has reached new heights in terms of creating new pathways and opportunities for aspiring young Papua New Guinea Rugby league players to transition into other elite programs such as the PNGRFL High-Performance Unit, PNG Hunters program in the Queensland Rugby League Cup and the current PNG NRL bid.