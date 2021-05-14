Tsaka Lauds Oil Search

“Oil Search came on board in 2017 to empower women and girls who make up 50 per cent of our population and their investment in women’s rugby league is valued and much appreciated.

“Their first ever international Test win against England in 2019 and on home soil is the fruits of this invaluable support by Oil Search,” Tsaka said.

The Oil Search PNG Orchids are ranked 4th in the World going into the 2021 RLWC and we are confident that with the continuing support of Oil Search as the Naming Rights Partner, the team will do well to improve on this standing.

He said Oil Search is not only backing our national women’s team, they are also contributing to the development of the sport in communities.

“The support at this grassroot level demonstrates their value to not only the elites but to the grassroots as well,” he said.

As such, as part of the preparations for the 2021 RLWC and the future growth for the Women’s game, the PNGRFL will work with the new PNG Orchids Board to trial a national elite tournament this year for the women and look at a high performance international elite competition for our elite women beginning next year.

On behalf of all our passionate rugby league families in PNG and abroad, we extend our sincere gratitude for your continued valuable support and contributions to the Oil Search PNG Orchids and PNG Rugby League,” Tsaka said.