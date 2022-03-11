Trukai Fun Run Launched

Being the PNGOC’s largest fundraising event for the Team PNG, funds raised go towards helping Team PNG to the 2022 Saipan Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Marianas in June and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom in July.

Trukai Industries Chief Executive Officer, Allan Preston when commenting on this partnership said Trukai has been the major sponsor of the Fun Run since 2000 marking its 22nd year.

“We are proud to continue this partnership as it signifies our continuous commitment to the development of sports in PNG and demonstrate our support for our athletes and our country,” said Preston.

Trukai’s Marketing manager, Maryanne Tom reiterated this support expressing Trukai’s further commitment.

“We are further committed to this cause by announcing the purchase and our donations of 50,000 Run Run t’shirts for this year’s fundraising drive. All proceeds raised from the sale of the t-shirts will be donated to Team PNG to send our athletes to the Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games,” said Mrs Tom.

PNGOC President, Sir John Dawanincura thanked Trukai Industries Limited for their long-term commitment and support to the event and Team PNG over the last 20 years and made a special mention of Trukai’s continued support despite the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years.

“We are fortunate and grateful for the continued support from Trukai over the last 22 years, which has enabled us as a non-government and a not-for profit organization to send Team PNG contingents to consecutive follow-up games of the Pacific Games, Commonwealth and Olympic Games,” a thankful Sir John said during the launch.