Trukai Fun Run 2024 launched

At the launch, they also revealed the Trukai Fun Run T-shirt design commemorating their 24-year partnership. The T-shirts for this year’s Fun Run are specially designed to unite the country.

Marketing Manager of Trukai Industries Maryanne Tom said: “This year’s design, we thought that we trying to promote, unite and bring together as everyone across the country. you can see that the design incorporates the PNG colors.”

The T-shirt will be auctioned in June, first in Lae and then in Port Moresby before it goes out on sale. It will be sold at K25 per T-shirt.

Tom said the sale of T-shirts for the 2023 Fun Run event was great. The event raised enough money to support the PNGOC in sending athletes to their international events and are expecting the same positive outcome for the 2024 event.

“For this year, we (Trukai Industries) are donating 40,000 T-shirts to the PNG Olympic Committee and we are hoping to raise similar funds as last year – 2023. Last year, we raised about K600 000; so we are looking at raising that same value again this year,” said Tom.

Eight different Centers in the country will be participating in the 2024 Trukai Fun Run event – Port Moresby, Lae, Mount Hagen, Goroka, Wewak, Tabubil, Lihir, and Popondetta as the Trukai Fun Run 2024 being themed – ‘Our Steps, Their Dreams’.

President of the PNG Olympic Committee Sir John Dawanincura thanked Trukai Industries for its continued support in the last 24 years and is looks forward to this year’s event which is scheduled for 23 June.

The Trukai Fun Run is a premier fundraising event for Team PNG providing crucial financial support by individuals and business houses to PNG National athletes participating in international events like – the Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympic Games.