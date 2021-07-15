Trukai Backs PNGOC

The team received a cheque of two hundred and fifty thousand kina today. It was signed to the PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC).

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura thanked Trukai Industries for its ongoing support of more than two decades.

“I’d like to acknowledge the support from Trukai Industries to Team PNG in this challenging times and I want to thank them for their continued partnership and commitment,” said Sir John.

Trukai Industries CEO Alan Preston said Trukai is happy to support Team PNG athletes traveling.

“We are one of the biggest supporter of Team PNG having supported the through the Fun run for the past 22 yeasr” said Preston. We understand it has been a challenging time for all of us but despite that we are pleased to be able to generate K250, 000 from the fun run t-shirt sale to support Team PNG,” said Preston.

Trukai is the biggest supporter of Team PNG, significantly through the Trukai Fun Run campaign, for the past 22 years.

PNGOC Secretary General for Auvita Rapilla said the athletes and officials depart for Tokyo this Saturday, via Singapore.