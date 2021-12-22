 

Trophy Haus Supports Satellite 7s

BY: Terry Longbut
17:29, December 22, 2021
Trophy Haus Port Moresby has come to the aid of the Daru Satellite 7s tournament with the donation of trophies and rugby balls.

Present to receive the donation was Acting Satelite 7s Tournament Chairman, Napoleon Mapo who acknowledged Trophy Haus for their generous sponsorship especially at this difficult time, which he said was a big boost.

The island township of Daru situated in South Fly District, Western Province, will play host to three major rugby 7s tournaments.

“Western Province has been rugby union fanatics and we have represented in various tournaments before through Daru Stingrays and we made to Pukpuks.

“South Fly district is massive and there is so much untapped talent and speed for rugby union. In 2019 we started the Satellite 7s tournament attracting local villages and I am sure with the matches held this week will bring out the best in our young people,” Mapo said.

More than 20 teams will be participating throughout the festive season, the competition starts on Friday December 24.

Trophy Haus Port Moresby
Daru Satellite 7s tournament
