Trophy Haus renews support to PNGOC

The sponsorship agreement will last for a period of 12 months and includes several new benefits for the PNGOC and its members and affiliates.

Under the terms of the renewed sponsorship agreement, Trophy Haus Limited will provide K10,000 store credit to the PNGOC.

Corporate discounts will also be applied to the PNGOC, Team PNG, and member and affiliate National Federations, providing significant cost savings on sports equipment and apparel.

Trophy Haus Limited has increased its sponsorship in 2023 to partner with the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee to run some sporting clinics.

In addition, Trophy Haus Limited will continue to support the PNG Sports Hall of Fame and the Trukai Fun Run, as well as assist with the sale of the Trukai Fun Run t-shirts in their various retail outlets.

In acknowledging the premier sports apparel retailer, PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla said that the organisation was grateful that Trophy Haus Limited had agreed to continue its sponsorship partnership with the PNGOC and Team PNG.

Rapilla said “We are thrilled to have renewed our partnership with Trophy Haus Limited for another consecutive year, and also in an increase capacity”.

“Their continued support is vital in our efforts to promote and develop sports in Papua New Guinea. With the new benefits included in the renewed sponsorship agreement, we are excited to continue working with Trophy Haus Ltd to provide our athletes and National Federations with the best possible equipment and apparel; as well as help to promote healthy living through the planned sporting clinics and their continued support towards our PNG Sports Hall of Fame and our fundraising initiatives,” Rapilla said.

Trophy Haus Limited General Manager, Paul Passive when pledging the organisation’s continued said: “Trophy Haus Limited is pleased to be associated with an organisation that supports and promotes the development of sports in Papua New Guinea which is why we are proud to continue and increase our sponsorship with the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee and Team PNG in 2023."