Tripartite MoU signed for Regional Youth Games

The Regional Youth Games allows for a way forward for the engagement of youth in the rural areas, to participate in sporting tournaments to be hosted in districts.

The three agencies believe that sports is a catalyst for change and character development that enforces growth, mindset change, instils discipline and positive behaviour.

Each party to the MoU is now given the mandate to facilitate more sporting activities for youth in the rural areas, in consultation with District Development Authorities, where there is a rural focus approach.

The MOU signing is consistent with the revised National Youth Policy, and focuses on Sports and Culture with the key objective to see young generation to have healthy lifestyle, physical fitness and cultural uniqueness.

The signing was witnessed by NYDA Director General-Joe Itaki, PNGSF Executive Director-Albert Veratau, and Dept. of Community Development & Religion a/Secretary-Jerry Ubase.

The Regional Youth Games will call for participation from all Districts hence making it the forum to select participants for PNG Games and creating sporting pathways for athletes to gain national and regional recognition and to make sports a career for the unemployed.

The RYG will be held in selected districts within a province in each of the 4 regions of PNG biennially. The first trial RYG was held in Wewak District of East Sepik Province in July 2020, for the Momase Region.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Papua Regional Youth Games will commence in Alotau, Milne Bay Province, from 28th November to 8th December 2021.