Trinidad and Tobago To Host Commonwealth Youth Games

The decision comes after Trinidad and Tobago were initially awarded the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019, but that event was postponed due to the impact of the pandemic on the international sport calendar.

Following the postponement, the CGF reviewed the best alternative options and timeframes for staging the event in the future. The CGF then entered close dialogue with the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago before an agreement was signed today at the CGF General Assembly.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “We are absolutely delighted that Trinidad and Tobago will be hosting the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

“It was heart-breaking for us when we needed to postpone the 2021 event due to the pandemic however, we never gave up on our commitment of bringing the event to Trinidad and Tobago.

“It will be an amazing event in the twin island country that will showcase the very best of the Caribbean and Commonwealth Sport.

“I would like to thank the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for their support for their support and I know the young athletes of the Commonwealth will be so excited to have the opportunity to compete in the Caribbean next year.”

Trinidad and Tobago Minister Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said: “We are delighted and committed that we are able to stage the Commonwealth Youth Games next year.

“Following the pandemic, this event will provide a fantastic boost for our country and provide amazing opportunities for young athletes across the Commonwealth to compete.

“We are proud to be staging such a prestigious sporting competition.”

Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association President Diane Henderson said: “We are honoured to be hosting the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

“It was a difficult moment for everyone when the 2021 edition of the event was postponed so we are absolutely delighted to be hosting the event next year.

“We know it will be a fantastic showcase of sport in the region that young athletes across the Commonwealth will really enjoy.”

Built around the original concept of Trinidad and Tobago’s winning bid, the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games has been created and inspired by young people for the youth of the Commonwealth.

The specific dates in the summer of 2023 and the final sports programme will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Trinidad and Tobago will be staging the seventh edition of this competition in 2023. The first Commonwealth Youth Games was held in Scotland in 2000 with the event subsequently going to Australia, India, Isle of Man, Samoa and most recently the Bahamas in 2017.