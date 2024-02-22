Trans Highway Rugby 7s Starts Rugby Year

A total of 18 men’s teams and six women’s teams have registered to participate in the tournament.

Morobe Rugby Union president, Lionel Kamiak expressed gratitude for the participating clubs and the sponsors supporting the tournament. He said the tournament will help promote rugby league as teams get prepared for their 2024 seasons.

Kamiak said: “The tournament is basically to connect the provinces along the Okuk Highway and some other provinces to come together to start the year with 7s Rugby before going into their normal competitions.

“It is also used as a platform for players to showcase their talents and get selected into the PNG 7s squad; and also for youngsters to get exposure and identify raw talents within suburbs, districts and provincial levels.”

Kamiak expressed satisfaction with the 18 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams that will be participating in the tournament. He also extends gratitude for the overwhelming support of the sponsors.

One of the sponsors is Pepsi Rugby Union Competition in Port Moresby. The Rugby Union will be sending two of its administrators and two referees to help officiate the tournament.

President of Capital Rugby Union, Kori Chan said: “It is a flagship tournament for Morobe Rugby Union; therefore, Capital Rugby Union is willing to help them deliver the event as it is good for them and the Rugby Union in the country.”

The Trans Highway Rugby 7s will be a great footy feast for the weekend. The community in Lae is urged to come to witness the games at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium. the gate fees stand at K2 for Kids, k3 for adults and K10 for Car Passes.