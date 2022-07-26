Training Continues For Weightlifters

Weightlifting Team Manager, Kila Mala has confirmed that weightlifting sensations, Dika Toua and Morea Baru are well into their third training session with four more sessions to go before their competitions start on July 30.

“So far all is going well for the two weightlifters in their training and recovery and we thank all for the support, particularly Head Physiotherapist, Matthew Natusch for all the post recovery work,” Mala said.

Meantime, the Commonwealth Games Village Mayor, David Moorcroft officially welcomed Team PNG to the Games Village yesterday, Monday 25th July at the University of Birmingham.

In receiving the welcome gift from Mayor Moorcroft, General Management Team - Operations and Administration, Chris Amini, thanked the Games Organising Committee for the warm welcome.

Amini said Team PNG has settled in since arriving on Friday, Saturday and Monday respectively.