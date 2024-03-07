Trainers undergo level 1 accreditation

Over three days from Thursday 29th February to Sunday 3rd March 2024, The PNGRFL in partnership with the PacificAus Sports Program saw 16 trainers from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup and NRL Bid Junior Development Program undergo the requirements for the Australian Strength & Conditioning Association (ASCA) Level 1 Accreditation.

The sessions were facilitated by Queensland Rugby League (QRL) Physical Performance Director, John Mitchell, who has been engaged with PNGRFL’s High Performance Unit as an advisor and mentor since 2023.

The group of trainers are the second cohort of trainers to undergo this phase of the ASCA Level 1 Accreditation, as PNGRFL works towards ensuring our personnel in our national competition and programs are adequately skilled and accredited to work in their respective fields of strength and conditioning.

PNGRFL chief executive officer, Stanley Hondina said: “It is important for us as an organization who wants to continue to raise the standards of the game, that we are investing in our people who work with players day in and out in our national competition.”

“We have been fortunate to have the expertise and experience of John Mithcell who has worked closely with our PNGRFL Performance Lead, Edward Moses Guise, as a mentor and to see a pathway and program for our trainers.

“Edward is a Level 2 accredited ASCA Professional and we want to build on this and create a pool of people specializing and accredited accordingly to work in this strength and conditioning space,” said Hondina.

Thirty-two trainers have now undergone the face-to-face component of this ASCA Level 1, and it is envisaged that by the end of 2024 all 32 will have completed the training, be recognized as ASCA Level 1 and accredited to lead and facilitate professional strength and conditioning programs in their respective clubs and teams.