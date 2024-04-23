Track and field to introduce prize money at Olympics

The move, announced on Wednesday 10 April, is a symbolic break with the amateur part of the Olympics in some of the games’ most-watched events.

The governing body of athletics said it is setting aside $2.4m to pay the gold medalists across the 48 men’s, women’s and mixed events on the track and field programme for this year’s Paris Olympics. Relay teams will split the $50,000 among their members. Payments for silver and bronze medalists are planned to start from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Al Jazeera reported that World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said, “to recognize that the revenue share that we receive is in large part because our athletes are the stars of the show.”

The prize money will come out of the share of Olympic revenue that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) distributes to World Athletics.

However, the move could upset the balance of power in the Olympic movement ahead of the Paris Games. Coe said World Athletics gave the IOC a heads-up of its intentions.

In response, the IOC said it was up to each sport’s governing body to decide how to spend its share of Olympic revenue.

“The IOC redistributes 90% of all its income, in particular to the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and International Federations (IFs),” the IOC said in a statement. “This means that, every day, the equivalent of $4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organizations at all levels around the world. It is up to each IF and NOC to determine how to best serve their athletes and the global development of their sport.”

The modern Olympics originated as an amateur sports event, and the IOC does not award prize money. However, many medalists receive payments from their countries’ governments, national sports bodies or sponsors.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee awarded $37,500 to gold medalists at the last Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021. Singapore’s National Olympic Council promises $1m for Olympic gold, a feat achieved only once so far by a Singaporean competitor.

In sports like tennis and golf, the Olympic tournament is the only time in a season that many professional players compete for free with medals on offer but no prize money. Coe did not want to speculate on whether other events could follow track and field’s lead.