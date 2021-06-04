'Tough night at the office' for Isaako and Broncos

Isaako let in a try right on half-time where he allowed Dufty to sprint past him to ground a Corey Norman kick, eventually coming off with 15 minutes to go with three missed tackles and four errors to his name.

"A couple of the boys had tough nights with errors, it wasn't just Jamayne but he had a rough night at the office," Walters said.

"I just thought he was better off having a spell. Better for him and the side."

The slide started late in the first half and continued throughout the second.

"The second half we just didn't control the ball and to be fair they were pretty good, the Dragons, in the way they controlled the ball and the way they played so let's give them some credit," Walters added.

"We just come up with a couple of errors at crucial times and they made us pay for it. The one at half-time was a killer certainly for us.

"They were really good, the Dragons, better than us tonight and deserved their win."

The difference in the two No.1s was stark, with Dragons fullback Matt Dufty contributing two tries and five try assists. The off-contract 25-year-old has been mooted as a possible target for Brisbane but Walters wasn't forthcoming on any possible recruitment moves.

"He had a good game tonight certainly, he's a good player," Walters said.

"I've got to worry about the Broncos tonight though, that's what I need to focus on in the next couple of days to get them up for Canberra next week."